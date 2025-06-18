Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Get BID alerts:

BID Price Performance

Shares of BPPPF stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. BID has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec lowered shares of BID to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

BID Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.