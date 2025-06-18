Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

