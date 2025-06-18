Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $835,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.