Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 16,071 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

