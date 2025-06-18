FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Short Interest Update

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KOCG stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.96. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

The FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (KOCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any size across the world that meet certain Catholic investment guidelines. KOCG was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

