FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Short Interest Update

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of KOCG stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.96. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.
FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Company Profile
