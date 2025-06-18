iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

