Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,600 Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Text by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

