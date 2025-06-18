Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 576 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE TMHC opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

