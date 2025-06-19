ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.01. 1,700,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,667,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Specifically, Director Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,031,730 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,223.70. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,884.78. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 314,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

