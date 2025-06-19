Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $29,782,175.78 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AVGO stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
