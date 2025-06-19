Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $29,782,175.78 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $251.26 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.