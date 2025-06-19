Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 659 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 234,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

