Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321,755 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.28% of Himax Technologies worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIMX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

