Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.