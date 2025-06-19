Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.