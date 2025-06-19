Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
