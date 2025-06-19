Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

