Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,259,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,802,000 after buying an additional 2,521,123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 844,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 41,596 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 729,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 357,314 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 673,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 503,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

