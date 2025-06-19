Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,061 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

