T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $230.99, but opened at $221.90. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $222.22, with a volume of 2,266,749 shares changing hands.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Specifically, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,413,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.