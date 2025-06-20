Contrasting Save The World Air (QSEP) & Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Save The World Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Save The World Air has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save The World Air’s peers have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Save The World Air and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Save The World Air N/A -$1.93 million -10.00 Save The World Air Competitors $1.03 billion $83.50 million 11.69

Profitability

Save The World Air’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Save The World Air. Save The World Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Save The World Air and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save The World Air N/A N/A -3,957.09% Save The World Air Competitors -8.26% 7.65% -0.09%

Summary

Save The World Air peers beat Save The World Air on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Save The World Air Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

