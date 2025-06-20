Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

FTK has been the topic of several other reports. Singular Research upgraded Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.39. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 32,810 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $384,205.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,190.26. This trade represents a 83.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 149,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,758 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

