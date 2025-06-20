Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.45 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 210.40 ($2.83). Approximately 3,782,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,097,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alexander Krane acquired 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,246.38). Also, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($47,939.67). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,760 shares of company stock worth $7,418,692. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

