Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 1,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

