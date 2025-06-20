Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,658 Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after buying an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

