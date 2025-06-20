Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.
Nucor Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
