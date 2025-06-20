Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Nucor Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.