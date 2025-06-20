Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.05 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 267,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 318,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.35 ($0.79).
Time Finance Stock Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Time Finance Company Profile
Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Time Finance
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.