Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.