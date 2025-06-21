Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IUSG opened at $143.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

