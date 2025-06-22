Gold Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Cadence Design Systems, and General Mills are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining and production of gold. Because their earnings and stock prices tend to move with the market price of gold, investors often use them for leveraged exposure to gold or as an inflation hedge. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. 36,067,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,544,731. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,923,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 11,459,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.84. 1,220,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,936. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average is $287.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

GIS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 6,745,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. General Mills has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

Read More