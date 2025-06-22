LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $447,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 11,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 714,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,164.86. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,031 shares of company stock worth $73,954,565. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9%

META opened at $682.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.