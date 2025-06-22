Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,540,000 after buying an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,620,000 after acquiring an additional 453,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,611,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 604,924 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.