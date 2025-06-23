CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $150.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3%

CBRE stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock worth $333,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 906,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,544,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

