Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $58.11 billion for the quarter.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect Hennes & Mauritz to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

