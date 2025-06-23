Q2 Earnings Forecast for Canaan Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Canaan Stock Performance

Canaan stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.32.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative net margin of 93.62% and a negative return on equity of 98.53%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

