Q3 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Read Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of PBF stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,737,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,643,412.24. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 224,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,695 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.