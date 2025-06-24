Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 99,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

