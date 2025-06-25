Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Broadcom, Arista Networks, Quantum Computing, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data and internet connectivity—over wired, wireless or satellite networks. These companies include mobile carriers, broadband providers, satellite operators and network infrastructure vendors. Investors often seek telecom stocks for their relatively stable dividend yields and defensive characteristics, though their growth can be influenced by regulatory changes and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.55. 10,621,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,396,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,896. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,071,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,778,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $8.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $979.91. 545,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,008. The company has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.26. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $203.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Read More