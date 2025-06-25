BXP (NYSE:BXP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.54.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,517.39, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. BXP has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BXP by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

