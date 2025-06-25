Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

