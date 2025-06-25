Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,873 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5,310.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 769,479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

