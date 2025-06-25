Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Twilio Stock Up 3.3%

TWLO opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

