XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

