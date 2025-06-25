Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 210 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

