Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Buys 50 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £817.05 ($1,112.24) per share, for a total transaction of £40,852.50 ($55,611.90).

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £830.05 ($1,129.93) per share, for a total transaction of £41,502.50 ($56,496.73).

On Thursday, April 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £778.69 ($1,060.02) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($26,500.48).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9%

LTI opened at GBX 840 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 822.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 815.88. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 665.20 ($9.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of £168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 4,283 ($58.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.