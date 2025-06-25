Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicell Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

