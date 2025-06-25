PFG Investments LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

