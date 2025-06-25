Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2,076.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

