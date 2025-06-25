Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

