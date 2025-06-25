XML Financial LLC Sells 534 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $118.17.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

