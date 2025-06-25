JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 290 Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of VFMO opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

