1,487 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 168.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $303.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

